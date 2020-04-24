Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $205.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.39. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

