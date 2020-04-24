VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

