Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 233.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000.

ICSH stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28.

