Brokers Offer Predictions for CarMax, Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

CarMax stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 52.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

