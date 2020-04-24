Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 141,892 Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 141,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,611,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $988.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, COO Linda Koa acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $50,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,720.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hirsch acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $251,575.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

