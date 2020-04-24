Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,300,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $350,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:NEAR opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.