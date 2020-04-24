Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

