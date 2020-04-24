Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $252,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,762 shares of company stock worth $12,866,717. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.79.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $513.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.62 and its 200-day moving average is $552.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.