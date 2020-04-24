7,116 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,013,000 after buying an additional 197,269 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after buying an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,001,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,758.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

SRC stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.06. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.