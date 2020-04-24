Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $123.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.