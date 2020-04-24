Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.94 and its 200 day moving average is $183.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

