Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 183,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,764,000 after purchasing an additional 120,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at $850,725.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

MRVL stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

