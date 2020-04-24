Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 8,900 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,329,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,431,000 after buying an additional 1,654,711 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 894,625 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,715,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,317.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 582,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 541,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3,213.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 554,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMJ opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

