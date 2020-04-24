iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 185,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,840,000 after purchasing an additional 116,446 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 95,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $58.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

