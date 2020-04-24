Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 5,459 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 156.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after buying an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,305,000 after acquiring an additional 264,987 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $163.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $164.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.