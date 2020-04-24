Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,442 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

