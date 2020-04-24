Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM opened at $44.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.