Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $250,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.12.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

