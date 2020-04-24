Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $24.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PWCDF. Barclays raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of PWCDF opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as diversified international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

