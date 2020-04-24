Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stake Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $205.24 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $534.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.