Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $222.86 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $175.25 and a 52 week high of $261.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7253 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

