Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 24,123 Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,123 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Tallgrass Energy news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 152,770,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,429,687,869.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher R. Jones sold 103,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $2,729,553.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Shares of TGE stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tallgrass Energy Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

