General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

