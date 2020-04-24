Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

ZION opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,044,000 after buying an additional 66,704 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,332,000 after buying an additional 101,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,219,000 after buying an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after buying an additional 550,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

