Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,169. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

