SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.