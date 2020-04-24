Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.56

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 3414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of -0.15.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $902.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMK. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 2,939.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $2,829,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

