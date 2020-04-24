Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,846 shares of company stock worth $2,393,339. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of SQ opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

