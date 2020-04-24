FY2023 EPS Estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Cut by Analyst

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

OLCLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

