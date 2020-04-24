Anderson Fisher LLC Has $180,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Anderson Fisher LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.70.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.