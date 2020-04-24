Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.06. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.73.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

