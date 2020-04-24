Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,754 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 1.4% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $33.70 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

