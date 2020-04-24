Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

