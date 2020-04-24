Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.61.

INTU stock opened at $258.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.