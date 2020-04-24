Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,954,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $229.38 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.08 and a 200 day moving average of $235.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

