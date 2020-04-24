ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.7% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $547,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $534,605,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after acquiring an additional 951,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total transaction of $3,754,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,867,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW stock opened at $297.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $362.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.68.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

