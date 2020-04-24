Cedar Capital LLC Grows Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 408.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,674 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,311,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 13,730.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,687,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,106 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,341,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,526 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.08% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $1,690,024.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,881,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,772,088.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock worth $53,859,838 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. ValuEngine raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.54.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

