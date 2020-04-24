Cedar Capital LLC Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $320.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.94. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

