iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

