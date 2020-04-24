Cedar Capital LLC Sells 337 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $865,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $2,189,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $3,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $181.30 on Friday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.26.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

