Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 813 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.15.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

