Cedar Capital LLC Has $971,000 Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 71,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in 3M by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 247,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

MMM opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.08. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

