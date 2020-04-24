Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $110.46 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.72% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.