Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 3,942 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $166.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.06. The company has a market capitalization of $315.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

