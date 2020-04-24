Billeaud Capital Management LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Billeaud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AES by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AES shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

NYSE AES opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Pimenta purchased 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $49,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 9,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

