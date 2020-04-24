Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,879,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after buying an additional 306,002 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 498,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of PGR opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

