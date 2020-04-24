Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $744,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Pfizer by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

