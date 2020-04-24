iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $153.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.