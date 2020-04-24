Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 74 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $275.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.45. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

