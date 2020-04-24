BMT Investment Advisors Sells 2,160 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

BMT Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Masimo makes up about 1.6% of BMT Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BMT Investment Advisors’ holdings in Masimo were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 111,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.70, for a total transaction of $22,371,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,331,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,640 shares of company stock valued at $81,210,740 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $204.05 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $208.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average of $164.51.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

